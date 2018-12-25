Looking for a shred of good news on global warming? Consider the explosion of cheaper clean energy

Of course government policies and subsidies could speed these developments even further. But the turn toward carbon-free renewable energy sources seems to have enough momentum from market forces to continue even if leaders of countries, like ours, are set against mandating the shift. For one example, look to many of the more than two dozen states that challenged President Obama’s Clean Power Plan in court in recent years; most of them — even states once heavily dependent on oil and coal such as Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas — were on track to meet the reduced emissions goals because it makes economic sense to do so.