The warming may be global, but adaptation will need to be local

In vegetation surveys conducted regularly at 50 plots, we observed a host of effects. For instance, many of the forests transitioned from being dominated by the Alaska yellow cedar, a conifer whose shallow roots need snow for insulation from the cold, to being dominated by the western hemlock. This transition was also associated with other changes in the surrounding plant community. Mosses and other bryophytes — land plants that are nonvascular and seedless — became less abundant, for example, while grasses and shrubs became more abundant.