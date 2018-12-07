The Camp fire took my home. Now I understand that no one ends up sleeping under an overpass by choice

It has taken less than a month for us to find and rent a small house. We understand how lucky we are. Thanks to good credit and a modest but secure retirement income, we are re-sheltered, though our new rooms are oddly empty. Our circumstances are reduced, and they may stay that way, in part, for the rest of our lives. What we lost forever was mostly things, but things that gave us an identity, a sense of self erased by that all encompassing fire.