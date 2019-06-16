What my father taught me: How to find my own way

The question is, of course, was my father’s laissez-faire parenting a choice or just the product of his own upbringing? I think it was both. The male of the species thrives not by being coddled but by being tested. There are a few topics I wish my father had been more attentive to — chiefly sex and money — but he had nothing useful to say about either. Looking back, however, I wouldn’t trade a tutorial on women or a graduation-present account at Merrill Lynch for the latitude my dad gave me. What made him a wonderful father is that, within limits, he permitted me to be the father to myself.