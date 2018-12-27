How we can save 500,000 lives in 2019 without even trying hard

We can make inroads in preventing deaths from cancer, too, America’s No. 2 leading cause of death. Colon cancer kills more than 50,000 people each year and one-third of those deaths could be prevented with proper screening. For the overwhelming majority of people, screening doesn’t require a colonoscopy (or the uncomfortable bowel prep and risk of intestinal perforation that come with it). Instead, people as young as 45 can and should ask their doctors about FIT (fecal immunochemical testing). If you’re eligible, a doctor can mail a small test kit to your home, where the whole process will take you five minutes to complete with no pain or fuss.