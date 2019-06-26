There’s no magic bullet for Alzheimer’s, but there are ways to keep your brain healthy

The sisters were an excellent cohort for research because of the similarities in their lifestyles and because each woman’s medical history could be matched with extensive records kept by the order. This rich information continues to reveal new indicators for brain health later in life. Some of the brains Snowdon studied had amyloid, the pathological indicator of Alzheimer’s disease, some had signs of vascular disease, and some had evidence of both. The sisters who had amyloid plaques and vascular problems in combination were far likelier to have lost cognitive function when they were alive.