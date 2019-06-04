How can Trump get reelected? It’s still the economy, stupid

What other policy lever is there? The Fed, of course. If the Fed cut interest rates again, that would give the economy another boost. But Fed policy has a long lead time. To boost economic growth in early 2020, the Fed would have to cut interest rates now. That’s why Trump and his economic team are relentlessly pressing Fed Chairman Jerome H. Powell to cut interest rates. Trump knows that Chairman Powell is more important than Chairman Xi Jingping of China to his reelection. And he knows he can always cut a deal with Xi when he needs to. But the Fed is an independent agency that has demonstrated the ability to fend off Trump’s attacks.