Green-bean casserole, the corporate side dish with nostalgia baked right in

Dorcas Reilly, the Campbell Soup Co. home economist who invented green-bean casserole, died last month at the age of 92. But happily for historians, her working notes on the project survive, typed up with some handwritten additions on a card headed “Vegetable — Oven” that the company donated to the National Inventors Hall of Fame. She started her experiments at the request of Cecily Brownstone, the food editor at the Associated Press. Brownstone had attended a press luncheon where “a simple casserole of green beans with an intriguing topping” caught everyone's attention. She especially liked the backstory: On a trip to the U.S., the shah of Iran and his wife, Queen Soraya, had been served the same casserole, and the queen said she loved it. Brownstone asked Campbell’s to help her devise an easy recipe for the dish, suitable for home cooks using packaged foods, and Reilly took up the challenge.