Trump’s July 4th speech set a new standard for terrible. Don’t blame the teleprompter

Yet his speechwriters gave him exactly what he wanted on the Fourth. His scripted statements typically have the feel of being forced on him, but his heart was clearly in this one — especially its fist-pumping tales of military triumph. America, in Trump’s telling, is a force of “vengeance” and “righteous retribution.” During World War II, “we crushed them all from the air,” he said, and since then, “no enemy has attacked our people without being met by a roar of thunder.” Here as elsewhere, Trump’s swagger is less a projection of strength than a form of wish fulfillment. It also reflects a deep misunderstanding of American greatness.