Telling parents to 'just relax' on college admissions perpetuates a broken system

The mother of one teenager, for instance, came to session feeling guilty that she hadn’t hired a tutor when her son asked for one in 9th grade. Worried about the cost, she felt at the time that he should first try to work through the tough material on his own — which he did. By the end of the school year he was back on track. But the temporary dip in her son’s grade freshman year affected his GPA enough to make it less likely that he would be admitted to the most competitive colleges. “They tell you that kids learn the most from failure, but the system does not allow for that,” the mother commented bitterly. “There is no box on the college application form where he can check that he had to figure it out by himself.”