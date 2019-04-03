Joe Biden needs to learn how to stop touching people. Get him a hula hoop

As a non-hugger, I was surprised by Joe Biden when I spent two days following him around Iowa as he ran for president in 2007, which is a thing he really did and you can look up if you don't believe me. The first words in my notebook from that trip are “a little slimy.” It’s not that he was lecherous. It’s that he was a used car salesman. He winked and said things such as, “I did it with my own little paw,” and “Why don’t I just hush up?” Iowans of every gender, every age, got a touch, a bright smile, a deep glance, a wink and their first name used several times.