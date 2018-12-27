L.A.'s new Airbnb ordinance is already at risk of being undermined

The first threat is an exemption from the ordinance for owner-occupants of small rent-stabilized apartment buildings, who would be allowed to home-share the units they live in. This would create a workaround and loophole that could put hundreds of low-income tenants at risk of eviction. It would be very easy for an unscrupulous landlord of a pre-1979 duplex or fourplex to claim that they are living in one of the units even if they are not, and then “home share” it almost full time. Rent-stabilized apartments are one of Los Angeles’ most important sources of reasonably priced housing; there’s no upside to risking their transformation into what are essentially hotel rooms.