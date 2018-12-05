Today is L.A. County's crucial annual memorial for the living and the dead

The ceremony is a marker for the living, no less than for the dead. Even though the county workers are highly professional and the ceremony is dignified, few of us would choose a pauper’s grave, with a stone bearing only the year of death. What can we do now to avoid such an end? Maybe it is time to patch things up with your sister. Maybe it’s time to think about what you would like to do before dying, or at the least to figure out the details of your own passing.