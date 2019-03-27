Puerto Rico needs more than an AOC-inspired morale boost to recover from its disasters

Miranda’s rise to fame in the United States was meteoric, and earlier this year, he reflected some of that glory back onto his family’s homeland with a three-week staging of “Hamilton” in San Juan. The production lured thousands of American and international visitors to the island in January and raised $14 million for Puerto Rican artists and arts institutions. It ended with an epic final performance, after which Miranda tearfully wrapped himself in the Puerto Rican flag and brought down the house.