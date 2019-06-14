Keep politicians away from social media regulation, and let God tweet

The more we treat social media companies like speech-providing utilities, the more they’re going to act like utilities — which is to say they’ll never go away. Possibly the best single thing about social media behemoths has been that they have a tendency to disappear. No longer are we under the boot heel of Friendster, MySpace or Flickr. There’s a reason Facebook and Google are now openly inviting Congress to regulate them — that way they get to help write the rules governing any future competitors.