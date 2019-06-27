Valero and Torrance Refining Co. seem to think irreversible illnesses are a cost of doing business

L.A. County health officials estimate that 400,000 people within 1,600 feet of the plants could be affected with burns or possibly death if an accident occurred. Of the five distinct explosions — one in 2015 and the rest in the 1980s and 1990s — mentioned in an earlier L.A. Times article, four involved these refineries and two involved either deaths or injuries. The Torrance refinery said it would cost $900 million to switch from MHF to a safer chemical. One assumes that $900 million is worth the risk to 400,000 people.