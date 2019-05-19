How antiabortion laws violate the Constitution's prohibition on slavery

To the editor: Roe vs. Wade held 7 to 2 that it is a fundamental right of a woman, part of her personal autonomy, to choose to have an abortion, but that is no longer the law. Roe has been on “life support” since the 1992 case of Planned Parenthood vs. Casey, which purported to “essentially” uphold Roe but jettisoned the precept that a woman has a fundamental right to her personal reproductive autonomy. (“Some court decisions deserve to be overruled. Roe vs. Wade isn’t one of them,” editorial, May 16)