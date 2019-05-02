Why Joe Biden has earned the criticism he’s getting from the left

To the editor: I disagree with letter writers who say former Vice President Joe Biden deserves support for the Democratic nomination in 2020 because he can most easily beat President Trump.
I am old enough to remember when Biden chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Clarence Thomas for the Supreme Court. His handling of that, and especially the testimony of Anita Hill, was awful.
Since then he sided with credit card companies, corporations and banks rather than consumers. He’s the guy you can sit and joke around with, but when push comes to shove he is no Bernie Sanders.
Sylvia Hampton, San Diego
To the editor: Finally, finally — Biden has reached out to Hill to take responsibility for his part in how she was treated in 1991. Why did it take him so long?
What is it with some men? When are they going to realize that it takes far more strength than weakness to admit to making a mistake, take responsibility and say “I’m sorry,” and then learn from their mistakes?
These poor men are raised to believe that being wrong is a sign of weakness or failure, rather than the main way we learn and grow. This disrupts their relationships, workplaces and friendships, and then we therapists have our jobs cut out for us.
Susan Shell, Los Angeles
