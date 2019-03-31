Reducing traffic on the Westside is great — just don’t charge drivers to do it

Here are some comparisons of the trip times in cars versus transit between various points in Los Angeles and the Westside. To get from Torrance to UCLA, Google Maps estimates that driving takes 44 minutes; Metro’s website estimates a travel time of 1 hour, 54 minutes on transit. From Downey to the Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in Westwood, Google Maps says driving takes 51 minutes, whereas Metro says transit gets you there in 1 hour, 48 minutes.