Dana Rohrabacher explains his comments on dinosaur flatulence, dog meat and Russia

To the editor: At least reporter Joe Mozingo differentiates me a little from other Orange County rightist Republicans from the past. However, some of his claims about me are very misleading.
My comment on China and dogs was an attempt to undo an insult to Chinese culture when Congress that very day voted to condemn the Chinese for eating dog meat. I felt it important for Congress not to trivialize our condemnation of human rights abuses by equating them with the consumption of dog meat.
My comment on dinosaur flatulence and climate change (which was part of a question to a witness during a committee hearing) was a lighthearted poke at global warming activists who have gone so far as to blame cow farts. Reporting it as serious actually makes my point about the humorless fanaticism of these activists.
Finally, I am not pro-Russia. I am pro-America, period. Our country should cooperate with Russia when it is mutually beneficial to do so, especially in combating Islamic terrorism. As chairman of the House subcommittee that oversees Russia-related affairs, it is my responsibility to listen to as many divergent viewpoints about Russia as possible.
Mozingo’s undiscerning report fails to contribute to an accurate historical record. The public understanding is not served by it.
Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Costa Mesa)
