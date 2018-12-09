Metro built a rail line that can't handle more than two-car trains. What was it thinking?

To the editor: I find it unconscionable that before Metro’s Crenshaw Line and the Green Line begin joint operations, there are “electrical problems” on the Green Line, limiting the number of three-car trains.
Good God! What about the future?
With traffic congestion getting worse and with high-density housing to be built near Metro rail lines as a way to encourage people to ride the train, I envision not only the need for three-car trains but for many more trains on the same line running even more frequently.
Powering electric transit lines like the New York subway or even our old Pacific Electric system is 100-year-old technology. How many more of our Metro rail lines are already running at or near their electrical capacity?
Jeremy Burnham, La Crescenta
