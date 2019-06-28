Henry Kissinger is playing a pacifist now? That’s rich

To the editor: The irony, the irony. Henry Kissinger, the ultimate, unabashed, pathetic war hawk widely decried for helping sacrifice millions of lives, blathering on (turgidly) about world peace. (“For a more peaceful vision of the future, look to the Olympics,” Opinion, June 27)
What's next: Vladimir Putin on freedom of the press, Xi Jinping on street demonstrations, Kim Jong Un on religion?
Jack D. B. Grimshaw, Lake Forest
..
To the editor: I never thought the day would come when I would completely agree with Henry Kissinger.
Paul Burns, Granada Hills
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook