Henry Kissinger is playing a pacifist now? That’s rich

Jun 28, 2019 | 3:00 AM
Former U.S. secretaries of State, from left, Madeleine Albright, Warren Christopher, Alexander Hai, and Henry Kissinger take part in the dedication and naming ceremony of the George P. Shultz National Foreign Affairs Training Center in Arlington, Va., on May 29, 2002. (Joe Marquette / Associated Press)

To the editor: The irony, the irony. Henry Kissinger, the ultimate, unabashed, pathetic war hawk widely decried for helping sacrifice millions of lives, blathering on (turgidly) about world peace. (“For a more peaceful vision of the future, look to the Olympics,” Opinion, June 27)

What's next: Vladimir Putin on freedom of the press, Xi Jinping on street demonstrations, Kim Jong Un on religion?

Jack D. B. Grimshaw, Lake Forest

To the editor: I never thought the day would come when I would completely agree with Henry Kissinger.

Paul Burns, Granada Hills

