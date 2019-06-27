Henry Kissinger: For a more peaceful vision of the future, look to the Olympics

When Baron Pierre de Coubertin, a French educator and historian, revived the ancient Olympic tradition in 1894, his political world was dominated by suspicion. The map of Europe had been redrawn and psychological adjustments to the change were still underway. Imperial ambitions were causing dislocation and conflict around the world, and stability on the continent, though attained for the time being, felt — and was — impermanent. But De Coubertin managed to transcend this historical moment with a vision of amity and trust, inspired by a ritual originating from ancient Greece, a place and time still more turbulent than his own.