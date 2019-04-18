This L.A. church is happy to help however many immigrants Trump wants to send us

To the editor: If President Trump decides to send migrants to Los Angeles because it is a so-called sanctuary city, they would be more than welcome at the food pantry put on by my church, the Congregational Church of Chatsworth, every Saturday from noon to 4 p.m.
We give out dozens of boxes of food to people in need every week and would be able to help as many refugees as the president would like to send. Since Jesus was a migrant and a refugee — his parents, Mary and Joseph, fled with him as a baby to Egypt to escape King Herod’s attempt on his life — we feel compelled to help others like Him.
In fact, I hope Trump sends the migrant children in the federal government’s custody to our city. I believe Los Angeles would be able to find better accommodations for them and for their parents too, if the president would like to send them also.
The Rev. William S. Freeman, Chatsworth
..
To the editor: Set aside for a moment the presumption that Trump seeks to retaliate against communities that have designated themselves sanctuaries for immigrants.
A reasonable alternative explanation is that Trump is simply moving to give the people what they want. If sanctuary communities thereafter protest, it follows that their objection amounts to having the best intentions, so long as people stay out of their backyard.
Konrad Moore, San Diego
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook