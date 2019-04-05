You can support Joe Biden and believe his accusers at the same time

To the editor: I believe the women who say former Vice President Joe Biden’s unwelcome touching made them feel uncomfortable and demeaned. I also believe Biden’s assurances about his good intentions. I can believe both sides because I think the women and Biden are talking about their own personal feelings.
I come from a family where hugging, touching and kissing was part of our culture. I grew up in a kosher home in Boyle Heights; my parents were immigrants from Europe. Hugging and giving a kiss on someone’s cheeks or head were almost automatic greetings. I continued with these displays of affection as an adult, and more than once I have been told, “No, don’t do that, I don’t like to be touched.” This was strange to me, but quickly I learned to ask if someone would mind a hug.
Not everyone is comfortable being touched, hugged or kissed. There are many people who did not grow up as I did. This isn’t to offer excuses for Biden’s behavior or to challenge his accusers, but only to say that each of us is entitled to our feelings and to the space around us. Of course, Biden should have asked permission, and of course, the women who were uncomfortable and unhappy are entitled to their feelings.
We all want and need our personal space to be respected.
Esther Cole, Ventura
..
To the editor: President Trump, a man credibly accused of sexual harassment and assault by multiple women before he won the 2016 election, has now openly mocked Biden for the claims against him, none of which approach harassment or abuse.
The problem is, if Biden runs, this is what the whole campaign will be about. We have countless candidates putting forth strong policy positions, but if Biden runs his actions with women will be the focus.
Trump doesn’t just muddy the water, he turns it into a sewer. He will hammer this and Democrats as though they all condone these actions regardless of any acts of contrition by Biden.
We can’t let Trump use this to define the election.
Michael Solomon, Canoga Park
..
To the editor: As one who came of age in the 1960s and ’70s, I am appalled at what is going on today.
Back in the day we had some fun in the office, sometimes hugging each other in affection. Yes, sometimes someone would get a little too friendly, but for the most part we could handle it.
I’ve never been traumatized because someone hugged me or was flirtatious. Yes, there are real cases of harassment that must be addressed, but we’re taking things too far.
Judy Winick, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: I have been the victim of a sexual assault. I have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace. I have had my personal space invaded countless times by both men and women to the point that I felt uncomfortable.
I know the difference harassment and behavior like Biden’s, and I suspect most others do as well.
I know in my heart that Biden is a really good person to his core. If he was in the White House, I would be resting far more comfortably than I have at any time in the last 2½ years.
Rita Zwern, Burbank
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook