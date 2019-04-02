Running for president in the #MeToo era

In fact, there’s plenty of photographic documentation of this. But Biden’s behavior didn’t draw much scrutiny until an essay appeared in New York Magazine’s “The Cut” on Friday in which Lucy Flores, a state assemblywoman in Nevada, described an encounter when she was running for lieutenant governor in 2014. During a political rally, she said, Biden came up behind her, put both hands on her shoulders and gave her a long, slow kiss on the back of her head just before she headed to the stage. If it was meant, as some have suggested, as a show of avuncular encouragement, it didn’t work. Flores said she felt embarrassed, shocked and confused. Since then, several other people have recounted similar experiences.