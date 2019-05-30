History will be much kinder to Justin Amash than President Trump

To the editor: No one who has been paying attention to unbiased news reports over the past three years should be surprised by what Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) tweeted about how the Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report effectively indicts the president.
But all should heed his assertion that most GOP colleagues have declined to read the report; that speaks volumes about the pervasive willful ignorance that sustains Trump’s enduring support from seemingly intelligent Republicans.
More power to Amash and his forthright tweets. If Twitter’s “vulgar-vulgate” platform helps combat willful ignorance, our nation will be better for it.
Amash seems to understand what too many GOP politicians don’t: Blindly supporting a party’s leader isn’t nearly so important as coming down on the right side of history.
Devra Mindell, Santa Monica
To the editor: I nominate Amash for a Profile in Courage Award, and I’m a Democrat.
Marie Sirney, Newport Beach
