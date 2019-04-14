LACMA’s new building will be the ideal home for L.A.’s most notable works of art

To the editor: When the Los Angeles County Museum of Art first opened to the public in 1965, the monumental outdoor sculpture “Three Quintains” (commonly known as “Hello Girls”) by my grandfather, Alexander Calder, graced the museum’s campus, where it has been a beloved fixture ever since. The sculpture was conceived to perform a nonobjective ballet in a pool of water, offering visitors a direct experience of art outside the confines of the museum’s walls.