Why updating the 1872 Mining Act with environmental regulations is unnecessary

The 1872 Mining Act is not an environmental statute. That’s why mining operations are subject to exhaustive environmental, ecological and reclamation laws and regulations to ensure operations fully protect public health and safety, the environment and wildlife. Given the applicability of the National Environmental Protection Act, Endangered Species Act, Clean Water Act, Clean Air Act, National Historic Preservation Act and other statutes, including environmental standards in the text of the 1872 Mining Law would provide no additional environmental benefits.