Vaping is bad, but a nanny state approach won’t work

Nicotine vaping is as addictive as tobacco use: Nicotine stimulates the same nerve receptors as cocaine. Vaping is bad for everyone. More laws with larger and larger penalties are not the answer. Self-control and abstention programs must be offered. Otherwise, the addicted population will continue to grow, as the food-addicted among us become heavier with the plethora of sugared products sanctioned and advertised under government auspices.