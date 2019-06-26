Vaping is bad, but a nanny state approach won’t work

To the editor: That San Francisco is poised to ban all electronic tobacco products until the federal government finally determines its own position on teen vaping brings a bit of disbelief and humor to the table. When will the federal government start governing in a rational manner on issues critical to our safety and well-being?
Nicotine vaping is as addictive as tobacco use: Nicotine stimulates the same nerve receptors as cocaine. Vaping is bad for everyone. More laws with larger and larger penalties are not the answer. Self-control and abstention programs must be offered. Otherwise, the addicted population will continue to grow, as the food-addicted among us become heavier with the plethora of sugared products sanctioned and advertised under government auspices.
Jerome P. Helman, M.D., Venice
Helman is a gastroenterologist focused on nutrition.
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook