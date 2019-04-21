We already knew what the Mueller report found: Trump lies

To the editor: All the legal scholars are analyzing ad infinitum, Republicans are gloating and spinning, Democrats are wailing, and Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III can now pack up and go home. (“Full coverage: Robert Mueller finishes his investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign”)
I, for one, have always considered this an expensive exercise in futility. President Trump was found to be a liar and an insensitive influence-peddler surrounded by loyalists and sycophants who did his bidding most of the time.
This is a bit underwhelming, considering the time, money and effort that has gone into this investigation.
Bette Mason, Corona del Mar
..
To the editor: This administration has not only all but ignored the fact of Russian interference in our 2016 election, but it is doing little if anything to guard against another fiasco. Our system of free elections, the backbone of our democracy, is being threatened.
Not every American seems concerned with all the details of the Mueller report. However, what is stunning is the fact that in the Mueller report, we see revealed the blatant interference by the Russians in our last presidential election.
With the 2020 election looming over this nation, how secure are we in the knowledge that our federal agencies are working on this grave threat? Trump may be irresponsible and unfit for his job, but he has also shown himself to be a danger to our democracy.
Diane Welch, Cypress
..
To the editor: The worst part of waiting for the Mueller report over the last two years was watching people like Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank) and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin) on cable news recklessly throwing around claims about our president.
It is a poor reflection on our political process to have people calling the president a “Russian agent” and a traitor.
Now that the report is out and almost everyone agrees that Trump didn’t collude with the Russians, will people like Schiff and Swalwell apologize for their slanderous, irresponsible statements?
Joseph Schillmoeller, Gardena
..
To the editor: Atty. Gen. William Barr said Trump was “angered and frustrated” because he honestly felt the Mueller investigation was “undermining his presidency.”
That the chief law enforcement officer in the country justified, or more benignly tried to explain away, Trump’s attempts to obstruct justice is appalling. Barr advocated for a presidential exemption to the rule of law based on Trump’s “sincere belief” he did nothing wrong. The message is appalling.
Mueller is right: It is not his job to prosecute the president. That’s Congress’ duty. Trump appears to have obstructed justice, and he must be impeached.
Jeffrey Sklar, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: I wonder what would have happened if Trump had said this in 2016: “Russia, if you are listening, stay out of our elections. I don’t want your help. I will not be influenced by anything you do to support me.”
While it might not have changed Russia’s conduct, it would have set a very different and more patriotic tone for Trump’s presidency.
His conduct may not have risen to a criminal conspiracy, but what Trump actually said sent a clearly wrong message.
Barbara Motz, Valley Village
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook