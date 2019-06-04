Trump calls himself the ‘tariff man.’ We should call him the ‘tax man’

To the editor: The “tariff man,” as President Trump called himself, has decided to again hold a gun to the head of American consumers, this time via a threat to levy a tariff on imports from Mexico.
Instead of “tariff man,” Trump should be referred to as the “tax man.” Trump’s tariffs are taxes, plain and simple, paid by consumers in the United States.
In some cases, Trump’s taxes lead to even more taxes. For example, the multi-billion dollar bailouts given to U.S. farmers to compensate them for Trump’s tariff war with China are being paid for by U.S. taxpayers. Americans are paying taxes (tariffs) on products imported from China, and they are paying taxes to fund the bailouts resulting from his tariffs.
Trump has proclaimed that his tariffs lead to money flowing into the U.S. Treasury from the countries upon which he levies tariffs. This is blatantly false. They are paid for by U.S. taxpayers.
Matthew Singerman, Newbury Park
..
To the editor: Yes, California will feel the consequences of the 5% tariff on Mexican goods, but we are already paying for illegal immigration, which Trump’s tariff is supposed to combat.
What about the consequences of crowded emergency rooms, raising medical bills for everyone? What about public education for the children of illegal immigrants paid for by taxpayers? What about overcrowded classrooms? What about subsidized housing for illegal immigrants?
Seems to me a 5% tariff or more is a small price to pay until we can stop illegal immigration.
Orrin Turbow, Malibu
..
To the editor: Trump says he will continue tariffs until migrants stop coming.
What makes him think that families fleeing violence and seeking asylum care (or are even aware) that this will raise prices on fruits, vegetables and other products for consumers in the United States?
Lorraine Knopf, Santa Monica
