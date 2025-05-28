Letters to the Editor: Republican lawmakers could learn a thing or two from Costco and Ben & Jerry’s

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian’s description of how Harvard, Costco, Ben & Jerry’s and other businesses are refusing to kowtow to President Trump’s efforts to bully and intimidate them should inspire resistance to the current administration’s crusade to dismantle our democratic institutions ( “Bravo to all those engaged in the struggle against Trump’s anti-democratic bullying,” May 25). If only spineless Republican lawmakers could summon similar fortitude to remain true to their historic philosophical roots.

Bill Crosby, Laguna Woods

To the editor: I love to give consumables as gifts, and after reading this article I can now add Penzeys Spices as gifts for my home chef friends.

Ginette Watson, San Clemente