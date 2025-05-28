Voices
Letters to the Editor: Republican lawmakers could learn a thing or two from Costco and Ben & Jerry’s
To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian’s description of how Harvard, Costco, Ben & Jerry’s and other businesses are refusing to kowtow to President Trump’s efforts to bully and intimidate them should inspire resistance to the current administration’s crusade to dismantle our democratic institutions (“Bravo to all those engaged in the struggle against Trump’s anti-democratic bullying,” May 25). If only spineless Republican lawmakers could summon similar fortitude to remain true to their historic philosophical roots.
Bill Crosby, Laguna Woods
To the editor: I love to give consumables as gifts, and after reading this article I can now add Penzeys Spices as gifts for my home chef friends.
Ginette Watson, San Clemente