Letters to the Editor: Trump’s Memorial Day speech was ‘cowardice cloaked in bluster’

To the editor: On Memorial Day — a solemn occasion to honor those who gave their lives defending our country — President Trump delivered not a tribute, but a tirade ( “Trump honors fallen troops at Arlington, calling them ‘America’s best and bravest,’” May 26). His message, laced with hostility toward judges, immigrants and political opponents, was not a remembrance of sacrifice but a desecration of it.

Rather than offering respect to the fallen, Trump used the moment to attack the institutions and ideals for which they died: the rule of law, democratic principles and equal justice. He referred to fellow Americans as “scum” and “monsters,” mocked due process and continued his dehumanizing rhetoric toward immigrants — many of whom serve and sacrifice in our armed forces.

This is not leadership. It is cowardice cloaked in bluster. A man who once evaded military service now insults those who serve, undermines the judiciary and praises autocrats. His words dishonor the memory of our nation’s heroes and the values they swore to protect.

Advertisement

Memorial Day belongs to them, not to Trump’s grievances. We remember the fallen. We honor their sacrifice. And we reject the hate that seeks to divide the country they died to preserve.

Stephen Downing, Los Angeles

This writer is a retired Los Angeles Police Department deputy chief of police.

..

To the editor: Gee, I’m sure glad there weren’t any “suckers” and “losers” (as Trump once called fallen soldiers) among them.

Mary Rouse, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: When Trump railed against diversity, equity and inclusion, he was in effect telling any nonwhite, nonmale, non-Christian and nonstraight newly minted officers that they do not belong in the armed forces. His attack on the very idea of a diverse military undermines cohesion, morale and the chain of command. Ever since President Truman desegregated the military in 1948, our military has become one of the most diverse institutions in the nation — more diverse than the American population itself . That is a strength, not a weakness. To suggest otherwise is to sow division and weaken our national defense.

Advertisement

At some point in his rambling about trophy wives and yachts, Trump promised a new “golden age” for the military. But his vision is a military purged of difference, loyal to him and not to the Constitution. This vision is wrong, and it is dangerous.

The White House has recently removed official transcripts of Trump’s speeches from its website, rewriting history in real time. Instead, it has a Memorial Day statement without all the embarrassing parts of his speech. But we heard it. We saw it. And if we care about the military, democracy and the Constitution, we should speak up.

Marilyn J. Green, Malibu