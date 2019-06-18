School officials should thank the valedictorian who roasted them

To the editor: Graduation caps off to the San Ysidro High School valedictorian who, while thanking some teachers, the majority of whom certainly deserve it, let fly a little truth-telling in her speech.
The Sweetwater Union High School District spokesman’s whining that valedictorian Nataly Buhr’s speech was “all about herself” was off the mark. She was done — far easier would have been to leave the problem to the next class. I doubt this was the only time she voiced her concerns, but this time, the world was listening.
The incoming seniors should thank her, assuming the school does a little learning itself.
Laura Drabkin, North Hollywood
To the editor: Congratulations to Buhr. I predict she will go on to do great things in her life.
I am a retired 5th-grade teacher from a magnet school in the Los Angeles Unified School District, and while students don’t graduate from elementary school, parents do insist on a ceremony. Most schools allow a “culmination” event.
My favorite valedictorian speech was from a young lady who roasted me and every other teacher and administrator she had come in contact with.
My goal in teaching was to get students to think. Sarcasm requires a high level of independent thought, something that can’t be measured by standardized testing.
Andrew Carrillo, Venice
