They’re rallying around William Barr. Trump, not so much

Since the partly redacted report by Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III was released April 18, we’ve received more than 300 letters commenting on it. The vast majority of those letters have expressed an unfavorable opinion on the Trump administration, especially on what they have said is the president’s illegal conduct trying to obstruct the Russia probe and Atty. Gen. William Barr’s effort to spin the report in Trump’s favor.
Lately, there have been a few letter writers to side with the administration — and by the administration, I mean Barr, not President Trump. Democrats in Congress have directed much of their ire at Barr lately, so it isn’t surprising to see the attorney general’s supporters respond in kind. Even so, it’s notable that while some letter writers lately have come to Barr’s defense and excoriated the Democrats, far fewer have focused on the president’s conduct.
Woodland Hills resident Brian J. Goldenfeld accuses the Democrats of lashing out:
The Democrats in their infinite hatred of Trump remind me of an old story where a dog chases a bus until he catches it. Now that he has caught it, what will he do with it?
The Democrats have been chasing Trump for years now. With the Mueller report not living up to their expectations, they’re going after Barr. This honorable man was lambasted by the Democrats in an effort to undermine his credibility.
Undermining Barr’s credibility and honor is a move right out of the Democratic playbook.
Bob Wallace of Las Vegas believes the Democrats in Congress have lost their minds:
House Democrats have decided to hold Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over the unredacted Mueller report, even though the attorney general believes it would be against the law for him to do so.
American lexicographers need to add a new word to their dictionaries — a word that means “beyond insane.” This new word would then accurately describe these Democratic members of Congress.
Words like deranged, unhinged, crazy, loony and psychotic aren't strong enough to describe Democratic lawmakers anymore. We need a whole new category for them.
Robert Kohler of La Quinta says Democrats are setting a bad precedent:
Barr should be the one holding Congress in contempt. The Democrats’ performance in all the hearings has been nothing but disgraceful.
It is fine not to like that the American people actually elected Trump as their president, but it’s another thing to cancel the will of the people. It is the ultimate disgrace and a violation of their vow to uphold the Constitution.
They are also setting a very bad precedent that will allow the Republicans to treat the next Democratic president the same disgraceful way.
These lawmakers have no sense of what is in the best interest of the country and our government. They look like fools.
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook.