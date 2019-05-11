They’re rallying around William Barr. Trump, not so much

Lately, there have been a few letter writers to side with the administration — and by the administration, I mean Barr, not President Trump. Democrats in Congress have directed much of their ire at Barr lately, so it isn’t surprising to see the attorney general’s supporters respond in kind. Even so, it’s notable that while some letter writers lately have come to Barr’s defense and excoriated the Democrats, far fewer have focused on the president’s conduct.