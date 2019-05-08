Attorney General William Barr faces contempt vote by House Democrats

Barring a last minute compromise, the House Judiciary Committee will vote Wednesday to hold Atty. Gen. William Barr in contempt of Congress, a sharp escalation in the political fallout from special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation.
Barr has refused to hand over an unredacted version of Mueller’s final 448-page report and the underlying evidence despite a subpoena from the Democratic-led committee.
“Congress must see the full report and underlying evidence to determine how to best move forward with oversight, legislation, and other constitutional responsibilities,” said Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), who chairs the panel.
Committee staffers and Justice Department officials met Tuesday to continue negotiations over the subpoena, but a compromise appeared unlikely in time to avoid a contempt vote. If the panel votes in favor, the resolution would go to the full House for a vote.
Republicans harshly criticized Nadler’s plans, saying it would be improper for Barr to show Congress the redacted material, which includes grand jury evidence that is protected by law, classified material, and sensitive details about ongoing state and federal investigations.
“Democrats have launched a proxy war smearing the attorney general when their anger actually lies with the president and the special counsel, who found neither conspiracy nor obstruction,” said Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee.
Contempt votes are rare but not unprecedented. In 2012, Eric Holder became the first U.S. attorney general to be voted in contempt by the Republican-controlled House in a battle over access to Justice Department documents on a failed gun-tracking operation known as “Fast and Furious.” The department’s inspector general later cleared Holder of any wrongdoing.