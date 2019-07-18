Letters to the Editor: Trump’s asylum policy recognizes the reality of bogus claims

To the editor: David Bier states that immigrants who cross the border and are apprehended by U.S. agents have a “rational expectation” of receiving asylum after a long, drawn out court process. This is because about 1 in 5 asylum seekers are in fact granted protection. (“Trump’s asylum ban will only worsen problems at the border,” Opinion, July 16)

Really? On what planet is a 1 chance in 5 considered to a good bet?

The fact is that the vast majority who do not receive asylum have no plans to return home. It’s just the latest iteration of the old “heads I win, tails I win” scam.

President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy for people awaiting hearings in the U.S. is the best option for those who truly deserve asylum.

Randle C. Sink, Huntington Beach

To the editor: To say that Trump’s global priorities are all wrong is an understatement. Why pay salaries of opposition soldiers in Venezuela by shifting humanitarian aid from Guatemala and Honduras?

Migrants are fleeing Central America in order to seek safe haven in the U.S. Clearly, measures to stem the flow have not resulted in deterring desperate migrants from making the dangerous journey north. And requiring that they apply for and receive asylum in other countries before applying for asylum in the U.S. ignores the right of refugees recognized by international law to seek refuge in the U.S.

Is there no one in this administration capable of helping Trump understand that increasing humanitarian aid to Central American nations would be a more effective way to dissuade migrants from leaving their homelands? To continue to construct barriers to new arrivals from Central America is a betrayal of a time-honored American value: to welcome the stranger.

Lenore Navarro Dowling, Los Angeles