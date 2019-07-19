Letters to the Editor: Can Sheriff Villanueva get any more unethical than this?

To the editor: What an obscene operation being run in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and without controls.

Alicia Ault, who resigned after allegedly being told by then-incoming Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s chief of staff to rehire a deputy who had been fired for misconduct, should be promoted to sheriff and a major housecleaning performed.

The fact that Villanueva allegedly thought he could “clean records” of fired officers and have them reinstated before taking office, then proceed to hire many others previously fired, is a disgrace. But to turn around and then pay the fired officers hundreds of thousands of dollars of taxpayers’ money on top of it? Where are the sheriff’s ethics and integrity?

Villanueva’s department sounds like a good ole boys club where the leaders are just watching out for their buddies. It is very unfortunate that the person who follows the rules has to resign since she doesn’t have the conscience to justify doing the wrongs she was allegedly instructed to do.

Pam Lacey, Tustin

To the editor: Villanueva’s and his underlings’ actions eerily echo the self-dealing corrupt White House under President Trump. Scary.

Young Summers, Los Angeles