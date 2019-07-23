Why did Mueller limit his investigation of Trump?

To the editor: Former Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III has warned members of Congress that he will not say anything beyond what’s in his report during his testimony July 24.

I don’t blame him. I certainly wouldn’t want to explain why I had to be subpoenaed to testify to two House committees.

Nor would I want to explain the gaping holes in my report, including why I apparently obeyed President Trump by staying away from his and his family’s finances. I’d hate to explain my failure to interrogate Donald Trump Jr. directly. I certainly wouldn’t want to explain the absurd reason I gave for not interviewing the president’s son that he “declined to be voluntarily interviewed.”

Journalist and author Michael Wolff wondered if Mueller spent two years “not working to build his investigation, but working to limit it.” If so, why?

Roger Carasso, Santa Fe, N.M.

To the editor: Since Mueller has made it very clear that everything he wants to say about the investigation is in his report, and he says he does not have the authority to prosecute a president, there is only a single, two-part question that needs to be asked:

Did the report exonerate Trump? Or, is it a handoff to Congress for it to follow through on any legal or impeachment proceeding?

Mark Temple, Huntington Beach