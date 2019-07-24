Trump insults his white critics. Does that make him not a racist?

To the editor: A letter writer asks whether anyone believes that President Trump would not have tweeted the same things if his remarks were directed at four white men who berated him instead of four minority congresswomen.

No, he would not have. Trump would have left out the part that suggested the four “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime-infested places from which they came.”

I trust that answers the question.

Anneke Mendiola, Santa Ana

To the editor: When I was first learning to use a typewriter, the sentence we had to type over and over was, “Now is the time for all good men to come to the aid of their party.”

Who knew how relevant that was going to be?

(And, sorry about the “men,” but that’s the way it was in those days.)

Hal Drake, Santa Barbara