Why selfie sticks and smartphones in museums are offensive

To the editor: I heartily agree with Christine Amorose Merrill’s op-ed article on the invasion of selfies and social media in tourist places, particularly art museums.

I strongly suggest that all art museums ban smartphone use.

When I finally got to go to Paris last fall after waiting 50-odd years, my experience in that city’s famous art museums was incredibly disappointing, with all the posing and frolicking in front of those sacred pieces of art I could no longer fully revere.

For me, being in an art museum with so much extraordinary beauty is not unlike being in place of worship. To fully be awed, one must have silence and reverence.

Sandy Mishodek, Running Springs, Calif.

To the editor: One does not have to travel to observe humanity’s disconnect from its surroundings because of smartphone addiction.

Having had the good fortune to travel the world, I recognize that I live in one of the most beautiful places on Earth.

That said, I am dumbfounded to see that the majority of people walking along the stunningly beautiful path on the cliffs of Laguna Beach are talking on the phone, looking down at their phone, taking photos and wearing earbuds. Rarely does anyone even respond to my greeting of “Good morning.”

Sadly, they are missing out on the essence of life.

Jill Watkins, Laguna Beach