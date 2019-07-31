Adam Schiff didn’t reveal anything we didn’t already know about Trump

To the editor: As columnist Virginia Heffernan writes, former Justice Department special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s testimony was indeed going nowhere when the House Intelligence Committee started its questioning.

But when Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Burbank) spoke, nothing changed. This is the same Schiff who assured us he had seen actual evidence of Trump’s collusion — why should we accept what he says now?

I dislike Schiff even more than I dislike Trump, but I am intellectually honest. Schiff spoke well and he read a fine speech; I give him credit for that. But the speech was not grounded in the reality of evidence. There was no bombshell revelation, but Schiff stuck to his script.

Perhaps Schiff showed his mysterious evidence to Heffernan.

Advertisement

Arnie Sklar, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: When I joined the GOP 55 years ago, it was the party of Sen. Thomas Kuchel, supporter of the Civil Rights Act and a leading environmentalist, and Dwight D. Eisenhower, who during his presidency was the most imposing bulwark against possible aggression by the Soviet Union.

After reading Heffernan’s column, I am relieved that someone else agrees with me that the party that protected us from Russian aggression and espionage and sought to safeguard our rights no longer exists. Instead, today’s Republicans seem to have followed their leader down to the lowest forms of politics.

Advertisement

Heffernan is right: Mueller and Schiff again and again returned to the report to show the misdeeds of the Trump campaign. But since a sitting president cannot be charged with a crime, I am left in a quandary: For whom can an educated and moral person like me vote in 2020?

Bobbi Bruesch, Rosemead

..

To the editor: When will Democrats accept the Mueller report and cease this incredible waste of time and effort to attack Trump that is going absolutely nowhere and polarizing America?

Russia is not the threat to America that China is. Trump was right to seek to work with Russia.

Now, because of this anti-Russian hysteria, we have been alienating that country since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and forcing it to partner with China, which will become very problematic for America in the coming decades.

It’s time to move on and focus on the real threats to our nation.

Michael Pravica, Henderson, Nev.