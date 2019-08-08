It’s unfair to penalize scooter companies for riders’ bad behavior

To the editor: Your editorial on electric scooter responsibility rightly notes that Angelenos have embraced micromobility, having taken more than 2 million rides so far in 2019.

As more people have taken advantage of this new form of transportation, e-scooter companies have worked aggressively to educate users and promote responsible behavior. Whether it’s Lime’s “Respect the Ride” pledge or Jump’s “Ride Safe. Ride Smart” campaign, providers will continue to encourage responsible behavior through apps, events and community engagement.

The fines and penalties suggested in this editorial would place a discriminatory burden on shared e-scooter providers. Say someone illegally double-parked a rented car from Hertz or Avis; would you suggest a fine or punishment for car rental companies?

As access to e-scooters grows, providers, customers and local officials should work together to encourage safe roads for all users and responsible ridership without resorting to imposing unfair penalties on operators.

Ryan McConaghy, Washington

The writer is executive director of the Micromobility Coalition.