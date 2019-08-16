Op-Ed: I’m sorry, by Donald Trump

The president has been both celebrated and ridiculed for never apologizing. But in fact, he regularly says he’s sorry. His Twitter feed, @realDonaldTrump, offers the proof.

On himself

Feb 24, 2013

Sorry, I never went bankrupt and don’t wear a wig (it’s all mine)!

Mar 19, 2013

Sorry folks, but Donald Trump is far richer and much better looking than dopey @mcuban!

May 8, 2013

Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault.

Apr 18, 2015

For all of the haters and losers out there sorry, I never went Bankrupt -- but I did build a world class company and employ many people!

Mar 5, 2019

Republican Approval Rating just hit 93%. Sorry Haters! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

On climate change

Dec 15, 2013

59% of the United States, by area, is now covered in snow-highest % in many years. The “global warming” name isn’t working anymore-SORRY!

On immigration

Aug 21, 2018 I am sorry to have to reiterate that there are serious and unpleasant consequences to crossing the Border into the United States ILLEGALLY! If there were no serious consequences, our country would be overrun with people trying to get in, and our system could not handle it!

Jul 14, 2019

Sorry, can’t let them into our Country…. too crowded, tell them not to come to USA, and tell the Dems to fix the Loopholes - Problem Solved!

On the Russia investigation

May 17, 2018

Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history - by far! Sorry to the Fake News Media and “Haters,” but that’s the way it is!

Jun 9, 2019

No Obstruction. The Dems were devastated - after all this time and money spent ($40,000,000), the Mueller Report was a disaster for them. But they want a Redo, or Do Over. They are even bringing in @CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs - Go back to work!

On trade

Mar 4, 2018

We are on the losing side of almost all trade deals. Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the U.S. for many years. Our Steel and Aluminum industries are dead. Sorry, it’s time for a change! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

Jun 10, 2018

Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!

On the media

Jun 6, 2017

Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH

Nov 21, 2018

You just can’t win with the Fake News Media. A big story today is that because I have pushed so hard and gotten Gasoline Prices so low, more people are driving and I have caused traffic jams throughout our Great Nation. Sorry everyone!

On the courts

Nov 21, 2018

Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country.

On his enemies and political opponents

May 22, 2013

Sorry, Graydon Carter is a major loser, just ask his wife!

Dec 8, 2014

Sorry, @Rosie is a mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser. Other than that she is just wonderful!

Jul 24, 2016

Sorry folks, but Bernie Sanders is exhausted, just can’t go on any longer. He is trying to dismiss the new e-mails and DNC disrespect. SAD!

Compiled by Sue Horton.