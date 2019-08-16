Op-Ed: I’m sorry, by Donald Trump

The president has been both celebrated and ridiculed for never apologizing. But in fact, he regularly says he’s sorry. His Twitter feed, @realDonaldTrump, offers the proof.
On himself
Sorry, I never went bankrupt and don’t wear a wig (it’s all mine)!
Sorry folks, but Donald Trump is far richer and much better looking than dopey @mcuban!
Sorry losers and haters, but my I.Q. is one of the highest -and you all know it! Please don’t feel so stupid or insecure, it’s not your fault.
For all of the haters and losers out there sorry, I never went Bankrupt -- but I did build a world class company and employ many people!
Republican Approval Rating just hit 93%. Sorry Haters! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
On climate change
59% of the United States, by area, is now covered in snow-highest % in many years. The “global warming” name isn’t working anymore-SORRY!
On immigration
Aug 21, 2018 I am sorry to have to reiterate that there are serious and unpleasant consequences to crossing the Border into the United States ILLEGALLY! If there were no serious consequences, our country would be overrun with people trying to get in, and our system could not handle it!
Sorry, can’t let them into our Country…. too crowded, tell them not to come to USA, and tell the Dems to fix the Loopholes - Problem Solved!
On the Russia investigation
Despite the disgusting, illegal and unwarranted Witch Hunt, we have had the most successful first 17 month Administration in U.S. history - by far! Sorry to the Fake News Media and “Haters,” but that’s the way it is!
No Obstruction. The Dems were devastated - after all this time and money spent ($40,000,000), the Mueller Report was a disaster for them. But they want a Redo, or Do Over. They are even bringing in @CNN sleazebag attorney John Dean. Sorry, no Do Overs - Go back to work!
On trade
We are on the losing side of almost all trade deals. Our friends and enemies have taken advantage of the U.S. for many years. Our Steel and Aluminum industries are dead. Sorry, it’s time for a change! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!
Sorry, we cannot let our friends, or enemies, take advantage of us on Trade anymore. We must put the American worker first!
On the media
Sorry folks, but if I would have relied on the Fake News of CNN, NBC, ABC, CBS, washpost or nytimes, I would have had ZERO chance winning WH
You just can’t win with the Fake News Media. A big story today is that because I have pushed so hard and gotten Gasoline Prices so low, more people are driving and I have caused traffic jams throughout our Great Nation. Sorry everyone!
On the courts
Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have “Obama judges,” and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country.
On his enemies and political opponents
Sorry, Graydon Carter is a major loser, just ask his wife!
Sorry, @Rosie is a mentally sick woman, a bully, a dummy and, above all, a loser. Other than that she is just wonderful!
Sorry folks, but Bernie Sanders is exhausted, just can’t go on any longer. He is trying to dismiss the new e-mails and DNC disrespect. SAD!
Compiled by Sue Horton.