Letters to the Editor: Stop implying that limiting immigration to the U.S. is racist

To the editor: Many journalists piously sing the praises of the responsible press, for it brings reasoned public discussion. (“Cuccinelli is wrong: ‘Poor, huddled masses’ are an inextricable part of our history,” editorial, Aug. 16)

We need to follow their lead. More calming debate. Enough of this “fake news.” And, no more inflammatory, sweeping accusations.

I guess that does not apply to the Los Angeles Times.

In your editorial on Emma Lazarus’ sonnet “The New Colossus,” you state that the “anti-immigration crew within the administration [is] trying to turn the U.S. into a gated community — wealthy and white only, please.”

Interesting. You deplore incendiary racist language, but you embrace it. You say, cool the flames, but you light them. This is reasoned discussion?

Jay McCann, Los Angeles

To the editor: It is truly sad that President Trump has provided a megaphone to xenophobic people in his administration.

The great number of immigrants don’t come to this country to become a “public charge.” Rather, we come to this country looking for an opportunity and hoping that one day we will be stitched into the fabric of this great community.

I was part of the “huddled masses.” I came illegally to this country in the 1980s. I was very young and came with nothing but a dream. I put myself through college and I was able to get a great education.

Now, I wake up every morning asking how can I make this community better? I teach at community colleges, showing young people how to think critically and become productive citizens in their communities. It saddens me to think that many immigrants like me are no longer welcome into this great country.

Chamba Sanchez, Silver Lake

To the editor: How ironic that after extolling the virtues of Lazarus’ “The New Colossus,” which encouraged the onslaught of even more immigrants, the L.A. Times expresses its deep concern about the survival of Joshua trees, by stating that “all of L.A.'s freeways clogged with carbon-spewing cars are directly linked to the threat faced not only by Joshua trees, but to humankind itself.”

So, what is it, welcoming thousands of additional immigrants into an already maxed-out state, or limiting the numbers in an effort to further preserve the environment and quality of life?

Jim Redhead, San Diego

To the editor: Your editorial on the people in the administration who misread Lazarus succinctly and eloquently confirms the objective of the poem. Your piece is both refreshing and inspiring.

Venancio P. Regala, Pomona