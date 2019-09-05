Letters to the Editor: Trump proves a president doesn’t have to work hard to cause chaos

To the editor: President Trump’s evidently light work schedule and frequent rounds of golf reinforce my belief that the current White House occupant is the “Taliban president” — he is great at blowing things up but does not give much thought to what happens after that.

Under Trump, 70-year-old alliances have been disrespected (who needs ‘em?), environmental protections have been abandoned (clean air and water are apparently overrated ), and the Paris Agreement on climate change has been rejected (it’s not based on 101% proven science).

As promised, Trump is draining the swamp, but all we have left is mud.

Joel Garfield, Tarzana

To the editor: I am aware that Trump does not work very hard; he does not try very hard to hide this fact. But can someone tell me what Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) does for a living?

Renee Leask, Glendale