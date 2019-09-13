Letters to the Editor: Why do vaping victims get more than ‘thoughts and prayers’?

To the editor: It is deplorable that there have been deaths and life-threatening illnesses associated with e-cigarettes. They should not have been sold without obtaining Food and Drug Administration approval first.

In response, President Trump is preparing a ban on flavored e-cigarettes that might appeal to young people.

I can’t help but feel despair that such action is not taking place for the dozens of deaths per day from gun violence in this country.

According to Trump, “People are dying with vaping.” Well, people are dying from gun violence, so do something.

Advertisement

Susan Perlson, Brea

..

To the editor: The tobacco industry has responded to society holding it accountable for the death inflicted by its products by refining it down to the actual money-making element, nicotine, and delivering it with vaping devices.

Nicotine is an addictive drug that benefits only the seller and not the user. Having successfully foisted vaping on the gullible public as a smoking cessation technique, the industry started adding flavors to encourage larger numbers of younger addicts who will continue to enrich the shareholders into an otherwise uncertain future.

Advertisement

I call that brilliant marketing.

John Sherwood, Topanga

..

To the editor: Wait, what? Why is there an announcement by the president and discussions of added regulation and even a ban on a legal product because of the danger it poses to children?

I thought the constitutionally correct response was, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families.”

Bob Chase, San Diego