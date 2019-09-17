Letters to the Editor: Electability matters. Nominating Elizabeth Warren would be a mistake

To the editor: Columnist Robin Abcarian is dead wrong in her enthusiastic endorsement of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) for president. Electability does matter, and Medicare for All will turn off many voters and fire up President Trump’s base.

Americans like having choices. As a teacher for 30 years, I loved my insurance. I am on Medicare now, and it is good for me, but I am embarrassed at how little my doctors are paid for their service. I also pay for supplemental insurance, and my premiums go up every two years.

The Democrats need a candidate who is not too extreme and considers the whole party. Another Trump presidency will be the end of everything as we know it. With Warren or Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) as the nominee, Trump will prevail.

Big ideas are great, but as President Obama can confirm, the legislative branch will stop you. Polls say Warren and Sanders can beat Trump, but polls also said Trump would never win.

Advertisement

Deborah Wright, Rancho Santa Margarita

..

To the editor: If Warren, who has proved herself knowledgeable and prepared, is unelectable, then this country will not be a democratic republic much longer. It will become a dictatorship.

Larry Severson, Fountain Valley

Advertisement

..

To the editor: Abcarian says Warren is the standout Democratic candidate. She mentions the several other candidates and includes details of Warren’s proposals.

Abcarian believes Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) is too cautious. This confirms my thinking that the senator from Minnesota would be the candidate Trump fears debating the most.

Clive Soden, Corona del Mar