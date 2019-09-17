Letters to the Editor: Stop asking marginalized people to be ‘civil’

To the editor: The calls for civility in public discourse by Supreme Court Justice Neil M. Gorsuch are nothing short of insulting.

As a Latina who has long watched too many black, brown and marginalized groups of people be robbed of life, justice and earnings, I am tired — tired of demonstrating through indisputable statistics, scientific studies and learned debate the merit of our cases.

When those calling for civility turn their backs on science, public testimony and even on their own religious convictions, the time for civility is over.

It is most alarming that this call for civility comes from someone who sits on the highest court in the land. A justice should know that discourse, whether civil or not, is the right of the people.

Does the tenor of the discourse make you uncomfortable? If so, perhaps you should have listened when the discourse began, and for many of us, this discourse has been happening for hundreds of years. Every day offers you another chance to listen.

Until then, know that the fever pitch of the discourse will continue to escalate because the marginalized are fighting for their lives and their rights.

Cybele Garcia Kohel, Pasadena

To the editor: Hiltzik seems unaware that those on my side of the political divide consider his views at least as loathsome and dangerous as Hiltzik considers mine. But I don’t condone obnoxious political behavior.

I guess we just disagree as to how public policy ought to be “debated” in a constitutional republic.

David L. Burg, Studio City

To the editor: The sanctimonious Gorsuch is not one to lecture us on civility. His position on the Supreme Court came about as a result of an egregious act of incivility.

Just ask Merrick Garland.

Sam La Sala, Monrovia